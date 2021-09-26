New Zealand Warriors fullback Reece Walsh has admitted to possession of cocaine.

It was first reported earlier this morning that Walsh was arrested overnight on the Gold Coast after failing to comply with a move-on order given by Queensland police.

It was then revealed that Walsh was being investigated for "drug and public order offences," with a Queensland police spokesperson confirming the news to this morning.

.@NZWarriors fullback Reece Walsh says he was asked to move on by officers, which he didn't, and resulted in being arrested last night. Upon being searched, he was found to be in possession of cocaine. @NewshubSport — Alex Chapman (@AlexChapmanNZ) September 26, 2021

“At a quarter past midnight a 19-year-old man from Narang was issued a direction to move on from an area in Surfer Paradise,” a police spokeswoman said in a statement.

“Then at around 1am he had returned to the same area in an alleged contravention of the move on direction.

“As a result, the man was arrested and taken to the Surfers Paradise Police Station and assisted police with their enquiries.

“He was released a short time later and police are now investigating whether the man was involved in drug and public order offences. Investigations are continuing at the moment.”

It has now been revealed by Walsh himself that he was in possession of cocaine when arrested. He has reportedly been charged with one count of possession of prohibited substance, according to a Stuff.co.nz report and will front court next month.

Club CEO Cameron George also told the media Walsh would enter drug and alcohol counselling.

Walsh said no one else was involved.

"I was told by some officers last night to move on. I didn’t move on and that led to me getting arrested and taken back to the police station," Walsh told the media.

"Once I got back to the police station I was searched and I was in possession of a small bag of cocaine, which I had some of during the night.

"No one else is involved in this. It’s solely on me and I put my hand up. I should never have done it. It’s a mistake that I’ve made, I’m aware of that and I’m really remorseful."

The NRL integrity unit are investigating and are yet to comment.