Warriors forward Adam Blair has announced his retirement at the end of the season.

The 331-game veteran will hang up the boots after the Warriors take on the Sea Eagles today.

Blair began his career at the Storm in 2006, before crossing to the Wests Tigers, Broncos and the Warriors.

He became the second player to appear in 50 Tests for New Zealand last year.

Warriors CEO Cameron George thanked Blair for his contribution and confirmed he will remain at the Warriors in a new off-field role.

“Adam has made an amazing contribution not just to the Vodafone Warriors but to rugby league across the board,” Warriors CEO Cameron George said.

“He has had a huge influence on our players, especially the younger ones, with the way he has gone about looking after himself.

“He sets extremely high standards off the field and in the way he prepares himself for every training session and every game.

“We can’t thank Adam enough for what he has given to the game but he won’t be lost to the Vodafone Warriors. He’ll remain involved in a special role tailored to his strengths.”