Warriors unveil jersey designed by former player

The New Zealand Warriors have launched their 2025 ‘Dear Warrior' jersey, an emotional and visually striking design created by former player Lewis Brown, in what's being described as a world-first collaboration between a professional athlete-turned-designer and an elite sporting club.

Set to debut in Round 12 next season against Canberra, the jersey is the product of a deeply personal creative process undertaken by Brown and sportswear manufacturer Dynasty Sport.

Brown, who played 84 games for the Warriors between 2009 and 2012, has since transitioned into the fashion industry and brought both his on-field experience and off-field creativity to the design.

“When the club approached me last year to be a part of this project, I'm not going to lie, it felt surreal and still does a little bit,” Brown said.

“To be given the creative licence by both the club and Dynasty Sport to express myself and my journey through this garment, it's a dream come true.”

But Brown insists the jersey isn't just about him.

“Dear Warrior isn't just about me and my journey. It's about how everyone's journey to this club is different – and that's players, staff, members and fans," he added.

The jersey's most distinctive features are layered with meaning.

A textured gel-gripper across the chest evokes the feel of a letter, an homage to a 1994 welcome letter Brown received as a foundation member. Vertical striping along the sides represents the varied paths that lead players and fans to the Warriors crest, while the colour palette draws from the Chatham Islands, Brown's ancestral home.

A black robin, once on the verge of extinction, appears as a symbolic nod to resilience, an identity the Warriors have worn proudly through highs and lows.

The detailing is completed with ‘Dear Warrior' text stitched into the back of the neck and ribbed jacquard trim for a refined finish.

The jersey has been made available to purchase online from May 13, and will be in retail stores across New Zealand and Australia from May 16.

“I can't think of another organisation who has had a former player, currently working in the fashion industry, come back to design a playing strip,” Brown said.

“I'm super proud of the Warriors and Dynasty for having the guts to go down this path and I just hope I've repaid that faith.”

Above all, Brown hopes his message resonates with the players who will wear it.

“Everyone's path is different and I'm so grateful I was able to express that in this jersey. I hope the fans love it, and most importantly, I hope the boys do, because at the end of the day, they're the ones who have to play in it.”