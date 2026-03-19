Mitch Barnett is poised to make the move from the Warriors to the Broncos in 2027 due to personal reasons. The Warriors are still fighting for a Broncos player to retain to achieve a player swap.

The Warriors are actively chasing an outside back to bolster both their roster and depth. According to The Courier Mail, Broncos recruit Grant Anderson is the Warriors' new number one target.

The Warriors had originally pursued Antonio Verhoeven, a 19-year-old Kiwi-born rising star, but the Broncos rejected their request.

Anderson, who has yet to make his debut for last year's premiers after moving north from Melbourne, is set to play for the Broncos this Friday, facing his former club.

A versatile backline player, Anderson could be a valuable addition to the Warriors.

With two years remaining on his contract, a player swap involving Barnett is possible if all parties agree.

Anderson has already played 50 NRL games for the Storm.

The swap situation remains somewhat confusing.

The Warriors have previously indicated they would seek a player swap to release Barnett to Brisbane, yet they have already issued a release statement for him.

Other potential options include Gehamat Shibasaki, who has been benched this week for the Broncos, and Jesse Arthars, who spent a year on loan with the Warriors in 2022.

If Anderson is reluctant to move, negotiations between the clubs will need to continue.

Warriors' chief executive Cameron George has emphasised a measured approach.

“We're just not going to take anybody,” said George.

“I know the Broncos have had a meeting about it, and I'm just still waiting to find out where they are, with everything. Both clubs are being very reasonable and fair. We know we're not going to get a $1 million player out of them, but at the same time, it's all part of the business, and the Broncos know a deal has to be done.

“It hasn't been lost on me the Mitch situation, that's not in jeopardy. However, we think it's a fair decision to take, and we expect Brisbane to be reasonable as well. The shoe could be on the other foot one day, and it doesn't work for anyone.”

George also confirmed that the Warriors have space in their full-time squad for an immediate switch.

“Yes, absolutely, there is the opportunity to accommodate someone this year and beyond,” he said.

“We are just waiting on the Broncos to confirm what that could look like. We're not letting Mitch go this year, but if they (Broncos) need to consider (releasing) a player for this year, we are open to suggestions.”

The coming weeks will be crucial as both clubs work to finalise the deal, with the potential Barnett-Anderson swap remaining a key focus.