The New Zealand Warriors have moved swiftly to boost their outside back stocks, officially welcoming Alofiana Khan-Pereira from the Gold Coast Titans.\nThe 23-year-old flyer has scored 53 tries in 54 NRL games, matching Semi Radradra's record as the quickest player to reach 50 tries in the NRL era.\nKhan-Pereira will join the club on a three-year deal starting in 2026.\nDespite an injury-affected 2025, he still averaged nearly a try a game and 137 metres per outing.\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_203857" align="alignnone" width="1024"] GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 18: Alofiana Khan-Pereira of the Titans passes the ball at warm up during the round three NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Melbourne Storm at Cbus Super Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Jono Searle\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\nWarriors coach Andrew Webster was ecstatic about the signing, praising Khan-Pereira's speed as a huge boost his side.\n“He's one of the quickest players in the game,” Webster said.\n“Speed is one of rugby league's greatest commodities and Lofi has no shortage of that.”\nThe winger said his decision to move was cemented after a 40-minute conversation with Webster.\n“We just clicked and had a great connection,” he said.\n“From then I knew I wanted to play for him and the club.”\nKhan-Pereira added that joining former Titans teammates Tanah Boyd, Taine Tuaupiki, and Erin Clark made the move easier.\n“It makes my move to a whole new country much easier,” he said.\n“Seeing those boys succeed has ignited something within me that I can't wait for.”\nOf Māori, Samoan, Indigenous Australian and Pakistani heritage, Khan-Pereira also has New Zealand roots through his Kiwi-born father, making his move to the Warriors a homecoming of sorts.