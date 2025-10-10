The New Zealand Warriors enjoyed a sensational season that ended bitterly in 2025, and have ramped up their recruitment drive in hopes of chasing a premiership next season.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the ‘Wahs' have added one of the NRL's fastest players to their backline, securing the signature of Alofiana Khan-Pereira from the Gold Coast Titans on a two-year deal beginning in 2026.

The 23-year-old flyer agreed to terms with the Warriors within the last 48 hours, locking in a contract that will see him join the Auckland-based club through the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

As first revealed last month, the Titans had granted Khan-Pereira permission to negotiate with the Warriors after he expressed interest in relocating to New Zealand.

Khan-Pereira was contracted to the Titans until the end of 2026, but it's understood his preference was to move closer to family, with his background of Māori and Samoan heritage playing a key role in the decision.

The Warriors have been actively scouting backline talent in recent months, with a focus on adding genuine pace out wide.

Khan-Pereira fits that bill perfectly, offering strike power and reliability out of the backfield.

Ranked among the top-five fastest players in the NRL, Khan-Pereira clocked nearly 36km/h at top speed last season and has quickly become one of the competition's most electric finishers.

His departure from the Titans' 2026 roster marks another major roster shift under newly appointed coach Josh Hannay, who has already overseen significant movement since arriving on the Gold Coast.