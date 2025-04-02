The New Zealand Warriors have revealed outside back Rocco Berry was withdrawn from Sunday evening's game against the Wests Tigers due to a new minor hamstring strain.

Berry had missed the start of the 2025 NRL season through injury, but was named to make his return for the Warriors when they clashed with the Wests Tigers at Campbelltown, replacing Roger Tuivasa-Sheck who was ruled out of the contest with an injury of his own that will see him ruled out for up to eight weeks.

Instead, though, Berry was mysteriously ruled out 24 hours before kick-off, with Adam Pompey moving from the wing to centre, and Edward Kosi joining the team.

It has now been revealed by the club that the former rugby union junior has suffered a minor hamstring injury, however, the club have put a Round 6 return timeline on him, and given the Warriors have a bye this weekend in both first grade and reserve grade, it likely means he won't miss any more matches.

Whether he returns through the NRL, or in the NSW Cup with a plan to ease him back into rugby league, remains to be seen, with the Warriors facing a depth shortage across their backline at the present time.

That comes with Tuivasa-Sheck still on track for a Round 11 return, and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak not until Round 10 at the earliest as he recovers from wrist surgery.

Watene-Zelezniak could yet have his return timeline blown out to Round 14 if recovery slows at any point.

The only other injury to report for the Warriors as they head into their bye round with both first grade and reserve grade humming is Tom Ale, who is recovering from a foot strain and will likely be due back on the field in Round 9.