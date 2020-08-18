New Zealand prop Lachlan Burr has confirmed he will be departing the club at the conclusion of the season after not receiving a contract extension past 2020, per stuff.co.nz.

The Warriors are set for a fire-sale of players as the end of the season nears, with Burr revealing his future in Auckland coming to an end.

“It doesn’t look like I’ll be staying at the Warriors,” Burr said.

“I’d love to stay but moving back to Australia and being close to my family is a win/win.

“Ideally I would have liked to have stayed, but I’m coming off contract, so I’ll come back to Australia, which won’t be the worst thing.”

The 27-year-old has played 31 games for the Warriors since joining the club last season.

Burr’s NRL debut came with the Bulldogs in 2013, before moving to Gold Coast in 2015.

Stints abroad also saw Burr feature for Leigh and Sheffield in England before returning to the Bulldogs’ reserve side in 2018.

While Burr’s time with the Warriors is set to expire, he believes his career is far from over.

“I still feel like I’ve got a lot to offer in the NRL,” he said.

“I don’t want to go back to England just yet.

“I’ve been over there, I’ve tasted that, I want to try to notch up my NRL games and play until I’m 30.

“My body feels good, I’m in a good headspace and hopefully I can stay in the NRL.”

Burr is likely to join Nathaniel Roache, Gerard Beale and Taane Milne in departing the Warriors this season.

While his departure is imminent, Burr still has eyes on upcoming fixtures.

“I looked at the ladder yesterday and there’s six points now and our for and against isn’t the best,” Burr said.

“But we can’t change the past, we can only focus on what we can do. We’ve got the Bulldogs this weekend and every team in this competition is tough and I know we’re not going to take them lightly.”