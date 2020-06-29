There are growing calls for Sydney Roosters’s assistant coach Craig Fitzgibbon to join the New Zealand Warriors as their new head coach.
Fitzgibbon is widely tipped as a future head coach after serving as an assistant at the Bondi club since 2012.
The 43-year-old has been linked with both the St George Illawarra and the recently vacated Warriors coaching jobs.
However, after Dragons coach Paul McGregor was spared the axe the rumours around the Warriors job started to take flight.
Roosters coach Trent Robinson endorsed his assistant’s credentials.
“Fitzy’s one of the best coaches in our game. There’s no question that he’s going to get tossed up (for jobs),” Robinson said on Thursday.
“But we’re also really content and on a path here. Everybody knows Fitzy’s his own man and he’s a strong, strong coach and one of the best in the game.”
Roosters co-captain Boyd Cordner credited Fitzgibbon for the reigning premiers’ supreme defensive performances of late. The Roosters are aiming to keep their opponents under 20 points for the 23rd straight game, a feat not achieved in almost 40 years.
“All our principles, everything you see out there – us moving on the field and us working for each other, he’s the man behind it all,” Cordner told AAP.
“Obviously you have Robbo who’s the head coach, who oversees it. But Fitzy’s been the heartbeat of our defence for as long as he’s been there now.”
Channel Nine reporter Danny Weidler tweeted on Monday that he believes the Warriors have identified Fitzgibbon as their coach of choice, however, he believes Fitzgibbon will turn down the opportunity.
Weidler told Zero Tackle: “Fitzy was offered (the) gig through his agent. He will stay at (the) Roosters”.
He later tweeted that Fitzgibbon has pledged to honour his contract at Bondi, which doesn’t expire until the end of 2021.
Weidler claims Fitzgibbon has a handshake agreement with chairman Nick Politis to remain at the Roosters.