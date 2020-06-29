There are growing calls for Sydney Roosters’s assistant coach Craig Fitzgibbon to join the New Zealand Warriors as their new head coach.

Fitzgibbon is widely tipped as a future head coach after serving as an assistant at the Bondi club since 2012.

The 43-year-old has been linked with both the St George Illawarra and the recently vacated Warriors coaching jobs.

However, after Dragons coach Paul McGregor was spared the axe the rumours around the Warriors job started to take flight.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson endorsed his assistant’s credentials.

“Fitzy’s one of the best coaches in our game. There’s no question that he’s going to get tossed up (for jobs),” Robinson said on Thursday.