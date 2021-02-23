Following the shock news of club captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s move to Rugby Union, the New Zealand Warriors have reportedly offered veteran forward Tohu Harris a lengthy extension.

According to NRL.com reporter Dan Walsh, the veteran back-rower is said to be close to inking a three-year extension with the Mt. Smart-based club.

The recent publishing restrictions on Facebook doesn't mean we can't deliver you all the latest news, rumours and results in the NRL. As avid footy fans, we will continue to bring you all the latest news for free, available via Zero Tackle, Zero Sports, Twitter and Instagram.



You can also sign up for our newsletter, delivering all the latest NRL content to you in an instant. Sign up here!

Although the Warriors are said to have offered Melbourne Storm half Jahrome Hughes a tantalising package to return home across the ditch, the Kiwi club is still prioritising Harris’ signature.

The financial figure attached to Harris’ proposed deal is yet to be made public, but as Tuivasa-Sheck is one of the league’s top earners, it would be safe to assume that the Kiwi forward’s bottom line will be boosted.

The extension will keep the Kiwi international in the shaky isles until the end of 2024, by which time he will be 32-years-old.

Currently 29, Harris is without doubt one of the older heads on the Warrior’s roster and after cutting his teeth with an impressive Melbourne Storm outfit prior to 2018, is said to be the frontrunner to replace Tuivasa-Sheck as captain.

With Tuivasa-Sheck, the 2018 Dally M Player of the Year, exiting his contract early in an effort to secure an All Blacks jersey, the Warriors and new coach Nathan Brown have a veritable war chest to attack the player market with.

Although set to depart at season’s end, Tuivasa-Sheck has been included in the Warriors’

squad to face the Gold Coast in Saturday’s trial match at Lismore.