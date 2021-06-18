The New Zealand Warriors have been busy in the transfer field this week and their aggressive recruitment looks to continue as two high-profile names are linked to the Auckland club.

The Warriors released winger Ken Maumalo last weekend which saw the 26-year-old venture to Wests Tigers until the end of the 2023 season.

Nathan Brown was able to fill the void on his edge just days later, with Dallin Watene-Zelezniak reportedly joining the club on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The New Zealand international is a great coup for the Warriors, who are now setting their sights on two big names to bolster their squad.

Having already been linked to veteran playmaker Gareth Widdop, the club are also understood to have Brisbane forward Matt Lodge on their radar.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, Widdop and Lodge could join the Warriors in the back-half of the season and they look to acquire the pair on immediate deals before the August 1 cut-off.

It is understood that the Broncos declined an offer from the Warriors for Lodge to head across the Tasman for the rest of the season only, with a longer deal now reportedly on the cards.

Widdop has expressed his interest to return to the NRL in hope of being closer to his family, who reside in Wollongong.

The Warriors are tipped to tussle with the Canberra Raiders to land the contracted Warrington half, who could make a return down under on a significantly short-priced contract.

The Wolves has expressed interest in acquiring former Raiders halfback George Williams in order to allow Widdop’s release, with a deal reportedly imminent.