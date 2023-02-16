The New Zealand Warriors have elevated talented back-rower, Demitric Sifakula to their top 30 squad, locking in his services until the end of 2025.

Sifakula was previously on a development contract but in the past month, the Warriors have raised him and fullback Taine Tuaupiki to the full-time roster.

Sifakula made his club debut for the Warriors in last week's pre-season challenge win against the Wests Tigers and has been named in the reserve squad to take on Melbourne this Sunday.

The ball-savvy second rower/lock has been a part of the Warriors system since the age of 15.

“Demitric might still be 18 but it was no surprise to us that he should look right at home playing alongside NRL players in the trial,” Warriors coach Andrew Webster told media.

“Everything we've seen of him has reinforced to us that he's a player who belongs at this level.”

Warriors recruitment manager, Andrew McFadden was similarly high on Sifakula, stating, "We're really excited about what the future holds for Demitric. He's a player of special ability.”

“He suffered a real setback when he needed shoulder surgery in 2021 but he proved how dedicated and resilient he is with the way he came back last season. He has done all that has been asked of him to reach this point.”

Last year Sifakula featured in the Hastings Deering Colts Grand Final, scoring a try for Redcliffe Dolphins in their 46 - 32 loss to Townsville Blackhawks.

The Warriors have a host of good options in the second row already, with recruits Marata Niukore and Jackson Ford competing with Tohu Harris, Bayley Sironen and Mitch Barnett for time on the edges.

In addition to the second row, Sifakula has also spent time at lock and prop forward.