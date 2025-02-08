The Warriors' preparations for their Las Vegas season opener have hit a snag, with star winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak suffering a wrist injury during a pre-season clash against the Cronulla Sharks.

The prolific try-scorer, who has crossed the line 39 times over the past two seasons, was forced off the field in the first 10 minutes of the match after landing awkwardly.

Watene-Zelezniak had started the game with both wrists strapped and appeared in visible discomfort following the incident.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak was ruled out early in the trial tonight after suffering a wrist injury. Sideline report was the Warriors don’t seem worried at this stage. Mechanism looked to be fall onto outstretched hand - likely main concern is potential fracture. pic.twitter.com/Fa7C3jMJvF — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) February 7, 2025

He was immediately ruled out of the remainder of the match and was seen with ice on his left wrist, raising concerns about his availability for the Warriors' historic Las Vegas opener.

However, Zero Tackle understands that he will be available for Round 1 selection.

In his absence, replacement Taine Tuaupiki made the most of his opportunity, scoring a try in the second half as the match ended in a 12-12 draw.

The game also marked Luke Metcalf's first outing at halfback, with the playmaker delivering a strong performance that will give coach Andrew Webster plenty to ponder ahead of the new season.

Tuaupiki's performance shows that the Warriors have solid depth in the position, while Metcalf's leading display at halfback suggests that there is life after Shaun Johnson.