Kodi Nikorima will take his time on deciding where his future lies beyond the 2021 season.

The 26-year-old has an option on his current deal – which expires at the end of 2021 – to extend for a further 12 months in Auckland.

But it remains unclear if Nikorima will stay at the Warriors or seek pastures elsewhere.

Nikorima has the potential to walk away from the Warriors and find a new home if he so chooses and being such a crucial player, the Warriors are keen to know his preference either way.

The Warriors are already losing Roger Tuivasa-Sheck at season’s end to Super Rugby outfit Auckland Blues and will have a large amount of cap room should they need to fond a new five-eighth and fullback.

Speaking to Stuff.co.nz, Nikorima said he was in no rush to make a decision.

“I’m leaving that stuff to my manager,” Nikorima told Stuff.

“I’ve had a discussion with him about that and we said there’s no rush to make any decision yet and I said I just want to play good footy.”

Nikorima, who joined from the Broncos in 2019, says his decision won’t be determined by any possible recruits the Warriors make, even if that means he plays a different position.

“Not really, I’ve played with Jahrome (Hughes), I’ve played schoolboys with him and I know what a top player he is,” Nikorima said.

“From all reports they were just looking at him as a fullback, so in terms of me stressing about other players coming in, I look at it as how we can help the team.

“Having high quality players in each position means that it gives the coaching staff a headache.

“I can’t control what players we sign or let go. I can only control what I do and that’s turn up to training everyday with a smile on my face and make sure I’m best prepared and pushing for a spot in the 17.”

Nikorima had a day out against the Titans on Saturday, earning three Dally M votes for his performance in the 19-6 win.

