The New Zealand Warriors have put together a list of loan targets as potential replacements for homesick trio David Fusitu’a, Agnatius Paasi and Ken Maumal.

If plans fall through to have their families join them in Australia, the trio have informed the club they will continue playing up until Round 10.

They have already had their visa applications denied by Border Force for their families to join the Warriors camp on the NSW Central Coast.

“There’s obviously a plan around those three guys, we’ve put together a list over the last three days and we’ll continue to look at that list,” coach Todd Payten told NRL Media on Wednesday.

“We’ve drawn up a list, that’s as far as its gone. I think it’s prudent that we’re prepared if that does happen because we’re going to have to go to the NRL, go to the clubs and get them over the line.

“It’d be idiotic just to leave it until they go and then be caught with our pants down.

“There is a list, it is being looked at daily, and if we haven’t heard anything within a week, I guess we’ll push down that path a little bit further.”

The rookie coach reiterated the club’s commitment to the 2020 season despite the uncertainty of when they can return to New Zealand.

Payten added that players and the club were frustrated by the lack of clarity around a potential trans-Tasman bubble flagged by ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys.

“From our end, the frustration was around there being plenty of talk and no real resolution,” Payten said.

“At the end of the phone call we laid it all out there and they know where we stand.

“It’s just the three at the moment but if they go, obviously there’s some other challenges that will face the group.