A catastrophic demolition took place in Sunday afternoon's State Championships clash between the New Zealand Warriors and the Burleigh Bears, with a lopsided result of 50-20 that looked likely once the first points were scored.

The Warriors came into the State Championships Final with over 400 matches of NRL experience across their side, a huge contrast to the raw Bears outfit. The lack of experience was evident, with the scoreline reflecting an absolute massacre.

An accidental try-saver from the Bears in the opening minutes was about the most success they saw in the entire first half, aside from a late try that earned them a sliver in glory in an otherwise embarrassing stretch of rugby league against the Warriors.

Warriors' halfback Tanah Boyd demonstrated exceptional kicking game in the biggest game of his side's season, with pinpoint launches finding their target almost every time.

Clearly of NRL quality, Boyd's excellent playmaking was perfectly complemented by the class of his outside backs, with Taine Tuaupiki and Ali Leiataua earning a try each, Setu Tu nabbing two, and the halfback himself grabbing one too.

The Bears' defence was simply unable to keep up with the class of their opponent, and while their attack looked strong in glimpses, the fatigue from guarding their line for multiple sets clearly did a number on them, resulting in two knock ons at the try line.

Boyd's impeccable goal-kicking only soured the Bears' motivation even further, nailing five goals, failing to convert just two.

The Bears did manage a try before half-time following a four-pointer from Cole Geyer, who muscled his way from dummy-half, although that was soon overshadowed by yet another try from the Warriors, this time through Freddy Lussick.

Halftime saw a lopsided scoreline of 32-6, and unfortunately for the Bears, it was more of the same in the second half.

The Bears were improved, but still disappointing in the final 40 minutes of the match, struggling to hold the Bears defensively throughout the match.

Despite a fast-scoring first half from the Warriors, it took 15 minutes for them to crack the line for their next points, with gun five-eighth Luke Hanson snatching his first of two tries.

Opposing No. 6 Josh Rogers then went on to set up one of his own, off the back of an excellent team try that started with a chip from the playmaker, which was regathered and offloaded by fullback Nick O'Meley, and eventually found its way to a barnstorming Ewan Moore.

Their excitement was soon thwarted, however, with the Warriors hitting a purple patch of form once again, piling on another two tries that brought their total score up to a whopping 50 points.

While Rogers was able to nail one more, frankly electric, four-pointer for his Bears, his side's afternoon was largely disappointing, resulting in a State Championship Cup win for the Warriors.