The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed co-captain James Fisher-Harris will miss between four and six weeks with a pectoral muscle injury.

The news from the Warriors is hardly ideal, but also could have been far worse.

There were fears of a full rupture of the muscle for Fisher-Harris after he came from the field during Sunday's heavy loss to the Melbourne Storm, but he will avoid the worst of what could have been a lengthy recovery.

The timeline on his return means Fisher-Harris could be back anytime between Round 11, when the Warriors face the Dolphins on the road, and Round 14, when his side face the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Homebush.

The Warriors host the Canberra Raiders in between those two games, while their four games between now and the Dolphins are the Brisbane Broncos (home), Newcastle Knights (home), North Queensland Cowboys (magic round), and St George Illawarra Dragons (away).

The star off-season recruit is replaced in the front-row this weekend by Jackson Ford, with the Warriors looking to bounce back quickly after being belted by Melbourne.

Andrew Webster's side are also still without Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck who are both on track to return at previously advised timelines of somewhere between Round 10 and 14, and Round 11 respectively.

Joining the trio on the sidelines this weekend is Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad who is in the NRL's concussion protocols, and Rocco Berry, who was suspended for a match during his first game back from injury which had prevented him playing at all this season before last weekend.