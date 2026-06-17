New Zealand Warriors winger Alofiana Khan-Pereira is the latest to join the injury list.

Initially described as a "bad cork", the club has since confirmed that he is sidelined with a quadriceps contusion.

The injury occurred just before halftime against the Cronulla Sharks last Saturday.

He played on through to the break before finally being substituted off the field for Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

It's a cruel break for a player who's only just found his groove in Auckland.

The club has not confirmed a return date for Khan-Pereira.

There's better news at hooker, with Samuel Healey, who fractured his thumb and was initially pencilled in for a Round 17 or 18 return following surgery, has been cleared to come back ahead of schedule.

The picture is murkier up front, with James Fisher-Harris (calf) and Leka Halasima (hamstring) remaining without a return date.