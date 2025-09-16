The New Zealand Warriors have held their annual end-of-season awards night, with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck taking out the club's top honour.

As part of the celebrations following a successful season that saw the Warriors reach the finals, the club also confirmed that five players will not be returning in 2026.

Outside backs Moala Graham-Taufa and Edward Kosi had already been confirmed as departures, with both set to join the South Sydney Rabbitohs next season.

Warriors fan favourite Bunty Afoa will also move on after being named among the departing group.

Afoa, a long-serving clubman and popular figure among supporters for his loyalty and tireless work ethic, managed just six NRL appearances in 2025 before finishing the year in NSW Cup.

Forward Tom Ale, who played 16 NRL games for the club in 2024, has also been released after failing to feature in first grade this season.

Ale, a hard-running middle forward known for his impact off the bench, will now look to continue his career elsewhere.

The final departure is Morgan Harper. The 26-year-old outside back, who played for the Parramatta Eels in 2024, was a late addition to the Warriors' squad after signing in February this year.

At the time of his arrival, coach Andrew Webster said:

"Morgan's a great acquisition and we're thrilled to have him on board with us. He'll not only add to the competition in the centres but his knowledge over a number of years with different clubs will be invaluable."