Jackson Ford and Rocco Berry have both put pen to paper on new deals with the New Zealand Warriors.

Both players are coming off outstanding 2023 seasons, where they were cemented spots in a Warriors side who made the preliminary finals in a surprise to the rest of the competition.

While signed for 2024 already, and having been able to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1, Berry has re-signed through to the end of 2026 on a two-year extension, and Ford to the end of 2025 on a single-year extension.

It locks both players up for the medium term with the Warriors as Andrew Webster looks to continue building his side.

Webster, who has had a particular drive to develop the club's youth, has now put extra faith in Ford by allowing Josh Curran to leave for the Canterbury Bulldogs and said the drive of both players to continue improving is what has propelled them.

“The terrific thing about Rocco and Jackson is their drive to become better each and every day,” the coach said in a statement confirming the news.

“They're great examples of what we want to see in our players with their commitment and their passion.

“Rocco made tremendous strides throughout the season, gaining in confidence as he was able to string a number of games together and show the ability we all know he has.

“Jackson hit the ground running the moment he arrived here, demanded a starting spot in round one and never let his standards slip.”

Berry, who had played just 15 career games across 2021 and 2022 since his NRL debut, managed to add 16 games throughout 2023 and began to show some of the promise that had tongues wagging in New Zealand prior to his debut.

While he only crossed for three tries, he lined up at centre during the finals series and averaged 75 metres per game, assisting eight tries and proving a solid option defensively.

He does enter 2024 with a battle on his hands for a spot though after the signing of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who, according to all reports will play in the centes with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad retaining the number one jumper.

Berry can also play at fullback and on the wing though, with the former rugby union youth star adding plenty of versatility.

Ford, on the other hand, played in 24 of the Warriors 27 games throughout the 2023 season, cementing his spot in the side after switching from the St George Illawarra Dragons, where he had struggled to gain regular opportunities at NRL level.

The Dragons were made to pay for their underuse of Ford, who was a permanent member on the edge for Webster's side in 2023.

“Rocco and Jackson both thrived in the new environment created this season,” said One New Zealand Warriors general manager recruitment, pathways and development Andrew McFadden.

“Like so many players in the squad, their games went to a new level this year and there's every confidence they'll improve further next year and beyond.”