NRL Rd 1 - Warriors v Knights
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 03: Mitchell Barnett of the Warriors makes a break during the round one NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and Newcastle Knights at Sky Stadium on March 03, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

The New Zealand Warriors are set to welcome back both Wayde Egan and Mitch Barnett for their next clash against the Dolphins in Round 14.

The duo have been given clearance to make their returns alongside Brayden Wiliame next weekend if they are picked in Andrew Webster's side to tackle the Dolphins in Auckland.

Egan will be returning off a one-week lay-off after missing selection for this weekend's game against the Brisbane Broncos with a minor calf strain.

 2023-05-27T07:30:00Z 
$1.45  ▶︎
 
$2.75  ▶︎
McLean Park
NZW   
 2023-05-27T07:30:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLWarriorsBroncos
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak
3Rocco BerryRocco Berry
4Adam PompeyAdam Pompey
5Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya
6Luke MetcalfLuke Metcalf
7Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson
8Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake
9Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick
10Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa
11Jackson FordJackson Ford
12Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore
13Tohu HarrisTohu Harris
 INTERCHANGE
14Bayley SironenBayley Sironen
15Josh CurranJosh Curran
16Demitric SifakulaDemitric Sifakula
17Tom AleTom Ale
 RESERVES
18Ronald VolkmanRonald Volkman
20Taine TuaupikiTaine Tuaupiki
21Ali LeiatauaAli Leiataua
22Kalani GoingKalani Going
23Zyon Maiu'uZyon Maiu'u
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Tristan SailorTristan Sailor1
Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars2
Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs3
Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth4
Deine MarinerDeine Mariner5
Ezra MamEzra Mam6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds7
Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia8
Billy WaltersBilly Walters9
Corey JensenCorey Jensen10
Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell11
Jordan RikiJordan Riki12
Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington13
 INTERCHANGE
Cory PaixCory Paix14
Xavier WillisonXavier Willison15
Brendan PiakuraBrendan Piakura16
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau17
 RESERVES
Jock MaddenJock Madden18
Tyson SmoothyTyson Smoothy19
Delouise HoeterDelouise Hoeter20
Israel LeotaIsrael Leota21
Benjamin Te KuraBenjamin Te Kura22

The lay-off for Barnett and Wiliame has been much longer, with Barnett out for more than two months with a neck injury that he picked up in Round 3 against the North Queensland Cowboys, and Wiliame returning from a calf injury.

Barnett's recovery in particular has been frustrating, with the former Newcastle Knights' prop having a slow road back given the nature of the injury, having originally been tipped to only miss a few weeks.

The news is also positive on Dylan Walker - he missed this week's game with an undisclosed toe injury. That has now been revealed to be a displaced toe fracture, and the club expect him to be back in Round 15 for a match against the Canberra Raiders, meaning he will only miss two weeks.

The Warriors - outside of Valingi Kepu who is out for the season - have another three players who are set to return before the campaign is over.

The most serious of those is Jazz Tevaga who has an unclear return timelin4e as he continues to make progress from a calf injury. The club have revealed he has had yet to be returned scans to determine when he will be able to weight bear.

Te Maire Martin (fibula) and Edward Kosi (knee) are also both making solid progress and the club have stated that they are now both weight bearing with anticipated returns in the Round 15 to 16 bracket.