The New Zealand Warriors are set to welcome back both Wayde Egan and Mitch Barnett for their next clash against the Dolphins in Round 14.

The duo have been given clearance to make their returns alongside Brayden Wiliame next weekend if they are picked in Andrew Webster's side to tackle the Dolphins in Auckland.

Egan will be returning off a one-week lay-off after missing selection for this weekend's game against the Brisbane Broncos with a minor calf strain.

The lay-off for Barnett and Wiliame has been much longer, with Barnett out for more than two months with a neck injury that he picked up in Round 3 against the North Queensland Cowboys, and Wiliame returning from a calf injury.

Barnett's recovery in particular has been frustrating, with the former Newcastle Knights' prop having a slow road back given the nature of the injury, having originally been tipped to only miss a few weeks.

The news is also positive on Dylan Walker - he missed this week's game with an undisclosed toe injury. That has now been revealed to be a displaced toe fracture, and the club expect him to be back in Round 15 for a match against the Canberra Raiders, meaning he will only miss two weeks.

The Warriors - outside of Valingi Kepu who is out for the season - have another three players who are set to return before the campaign is over.

The most serious of those is Jazz Tevaga who has an unclear return timelin4e as he continues to make progress from a calf injury. The club have revealed he has had yet to be returned scans to determine when he will be able to weight bear.

Te Maire Martin (fibula) and Edward Kosi (knee) are also both making solid progress and the club have stated that they are now both weight bearing with anticipated returns in the Round 15 to 16 bracket.