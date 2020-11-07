Warriors star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck looks to have sparked rumours surrounding a potential code switch for 2021 after training with the New Zealand Sevens side this week, per Stuff NZ.

It is understood that the Warriors skipper has spent time with the side in the last few days to “see what the environment was all about”, with New Zealand CEO Cameron George aiming to diffuse the rumours.

The 27-year-old ended up training with the squad, re-igniting links of a move to the union format.

Tuivasa-Sheck was linked to a move to the Auckland Blues last month on a one-year deal to remain in New Zealand.

The Dally M medallist is believed to have struggled playing without his family in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to former interim coach Todd Payten.

However, with reports once again questioning Tuivasa-Sheck’s future in league football, George looked to shut down any rumours of the sort.

“Each year Roger does an education trip, last year he went to the States,” he said.

“But this year he can’t travel and it was coincidental that where he was staying in Papamoa, the sevens team were there too. So he went into their camp to watch and learn.

“If he could have travelled overseas, like last year when he went training at a university, he would have. He spent a week working with a sprint coach last year.

“He’s keen on learning things and different training methods and the club were fully aware of what he was doing with the sevens team.”

Tuivasa-Sheck said he will bring his family across the Tasman if the Warriors are forced to play out from Australia next season.