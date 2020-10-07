A loan spell at the Warriors has helped George Jennings in good stead ahead of his NRL finals campaign with the Parramatta Eels, per NRL.com.

Jennings who played alongside his brother Micheal when he joined the Warriors on a loan deal in round 12, has been named as a starter for the Eels in their semi-finals clash against South Sydney.

Warriors CEO Cameron George said the loan system reaps rewards and was especially grateful when Jennings signed along with Daniel Alvaro to help the New Zealand based team with list depth.

“We thank the Parramatta club for the loaning of the players and George and Daniel were outstanding to come into our club and take up the challenge of being a loan player,” George said.

“By playing a number of games for the Warriors this year it has no doubt benefited the players and the club in the finals.

“It really worked out for all parties and I have no doubt that their fitness base levels are far greater than those who haven’t played for nearly all year.”

Although it’s unlikely that clubs will utilise the loan system next year due to rugby league second-tier competitions returning, which will likely see fringe players take part in the reserves than a loan deal, the Warriors CEO believes the loan system is something worth keeping.

“It is pretty important to the fans and the broadcasters that you retain the highest quality you can and sometimes injuries can prevent that,” George said.

“If you get a number of injuries in a particular area, like we did in the front row this year, a loan system is beneficial because you don’t have the experience or depth to replace those players.”