Warriors back rower Jack Murchie has extended his contract with the club until the end of the 2022 season after initially joining New Zealand in May, reports Richard Becht.

The 23-year-old was first signed by the NRL side for the reminder of the 2020 season and now looks set to stay with the Warriors for the next two years.

Murchie has played just eight senior games, featuring in all five games since joining the Warriors, with his first start coming in last weeks clash against Melbourne.

Warriors interim coach Todd Payten said Murchie has impressed since joining the club’s camp on the Central Coast.

“Jack’s come into our bubble and has fitted into the group really well. He’s is a popular squad member,” Payten said.

“He’s working really hard on his game as he seeks to establish himself in our NRL squad. “Jack’s always doing extras with the coaches and has the work ethic we are looking for. He has contributed well as he looks to move his game to a new level.”

Murchie acknowledged his excitement to be remaining with the New Zealand outfit.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here with the boys and getting to know them. I feel right at home,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to the next two and a half years to establish myself in the team and be the best player I can be.”

Murchie joined the Warriors from Canberra, after making his debut in 2018 and reaching just the three senior appearances for the Raiders.