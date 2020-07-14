The New Zealand Warriors have reportedly asked NRL veteran Adam Blair to depart the club at season’s end or retire, according to The Sydney Morning Herald’s Michael Chammas

Blair has an option for 2021, but it is understood that the Warriors have informed him that his services are no longer required.

Chammas reports that the club has asked Blair to join teammates Blake Green and Gerald Beale in leaving the club as an exodus of players managed by controversial figure Isaac Moses looms.

“The Warriors have had a friendly conversation with Adam Blair,” Chammas said on Channel Nine’s 100% Footy.

“He has an option in his favour next year, but I think the club would be quite receptive to any decision by Adam Blair to retire at the end of the season or move on.

“Obviously being a stalwart of the game, played for many years, but I think the Warriors feel it’s time to move in a different direction, and they wouldn’t be disappointed if Adam Blair decided to hang up the boots.

“I think there is a common denominator as well, but the coach and the players mentioned are all managed by the same person…they’ve all been given the tap on the shoulder.”