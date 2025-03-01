Cronulla Sharks fullback William Kennedy has revealed he has no intentions of leaving the Shire despite a salary cap crunch and fullback battle that is likely to break out.

Kennedy enters the 2025 NRL season as one of the competition's most under pressure players..

A contract year always brings with it extra expectations for any player, but in Kennedy's case, the situation stems deeper than what may appear on the surface.

That comes as a result of the Sharks' enormous salary cap crunch on one foot, and the re-signing of ex-Penrith Panthers junior Liam Ison on the other.

The salary cap for the Sharks is stretched given their off-season signing of Addin Fonua-Blake and big-money deal for Nicho Hynes, backed up by a host of other players who have either been upgraded, or will require upgrades to stay.

Cronulla have already lost utility Daniel Atkinson to the St George Illawarra Dragons for 2026 and Thomas Hazelton has been linked with as many as seven different clubs but would need to take far less money than offered elsewhere to remain in the Shire.

Despite all that, Kennedy told AAP that he wants to stay at Cronulla.

"I grew up here as a youngster," Kennedy told the news wire.

"I definitely want to stay and enjoy my time at the Sharks. I love the Sharks."

The Sharks, per the report, are also keen to retain Kennedy, but are wary of being priced out.

Despite that wariness, there have been no reports of rival clubs being interested in Kennedy as yet, and that may not come as a shock.

His price tag will not be small, but more than that, the competition has any number of talented fullbacks, with the only clubs realistically in the market for a new one in 2026 being potentially the Canberra Raiders or Parramatta Eels, pending on the performances of Kaeo Weekes and Isaiah Iongi throughout 2025.

The Canterbury Bulldogs could also show interest, although their recent signings have focused on forwards, and Connor Tracey has performed strongly enough to retain his blue and white number one jersey for the immediate future.

The St George Illawarra Dragons and Sydney Roosters could also be looking for a fresh face in number one in the coming years given James Tedesco and Clint Gutherson are heading to the tail end of their careers, although even then Tyrell Sloan is likely to shuffle back into the number one at the Red V.

The poaching raid on other key positions at Cronulla comes where the supply of quality options doesn't meet the demand of clubs around the competition, and that could ultimately mean Cronulla are able to retain the fullback on a below expected price tag for 2026 and beyond.