No player enters 2025 under more pressure for his NRL spot or future contract than Cronulla Sharks fullback William Kennedy.

That is all down to the re-signing of Liam Ison at the Sharks.

The former Penrith Panthers product could well be the most talented number one anywhere in the competition since a player by the name of Billy Slater made the spot his own for the Melbourne Storm, Queensland Maroons and Australian national team.

While that is high praise given some of the names who currently run around the NRL, there is no doubt of the talent Ison possesses.

Celebrating his 20th birthday just a few weeks ago, Ison was a major part of the Newtown Jets' run to the NSW Cup premiership despite starting the season in the Jersey Flegg competition for players under the age of 21.

He'd still be eligible for that next year, but was regarded to have taken to playing against men so well and so quickly that he was rewarded with an NRL debut in Round 21 against the North Queensland Cowboys when Kennedy was handed one of the more dubious suspensions of 2024 on what was a long list of them for contact with a referee.

Playing fullback in his NRL debut against a finals-bound team, Ison made 152 metres and nine tackle breaks, as well as adding a try assist, in a performance which just continued to show off his incredible talent and skill.

For anyone who had been paying close attention to his time in reserve grade, it was hardly a surprise.

He averaged 137 metres per game across his 17 appearances, scored 10 tries and assisted another 11 while, for the most part at least, looking very solid in defence.

Ison may well be the complete package, and his rapid progression despite his young age proves it. Another full pre-season under his belt heading into 2025 will only continue to see his stock rise and improve.

Given he began his journey playing touch football and by his own admission, 'wasn't the most gifted physically", his rise is all the more incredible.

It's hardly a surprise that the Sharks were desperate to re-sign him, which they did in early December, locking him in until the end of 2027.

But it's what that contract means for William Kennedy which is maybe the most intriguing storyline following the men in black, white and blue, who were a finals team but never felt in the mix for the premiership last year, heading into 2025.

While Kennedy is undoubtedly a solid player, there is more than a few little thoughts floating around rugby league circles that a team simply can't win a premiership while he is at the back.

And for the Sharks, that is now the challenge. To take the next step and hand a proper challenge to the Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm over the next 24 months, following their signing of Addin Fonua-Blake after he was released by the New Zealand Warriors on compassionate grounds.

Fonua-Blake sees it too. He wants success, and accepted less money to join the Sharks than was on offer from other clubs including arch rivals the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The star prop is likely to make a significant difference for a team who have felt as if they may only be one strong middle third player away from challenging in the coming years, but it also raises the pressure on Kennedy.

The fullback is among the most important players in the modern era. From defence and defensive organisation, to being creative in attack and getting sets off to strong starts with running metres.

The Sharks might be unlikely to sign a player immediately better than Kennedy off the open market, but with Ison's progression, they may not need to, should they elect to go in a different direction in their number one jumper at the end of 2025.

And without improvement, that is the exact method the Sharks could well elect to go, if not before.

There is little doubt that Ison has re-signed with the club in an effort to become the long-term fullback, not to play second fiddle to Kennedy, who has shown susceptibilities at both ends of the park, and inconsistencies at times, over recent seasons.

This is not a hit piece on Kennedy. He is still an exceptional talent.

But the Sharks need more than that.

One of the key questions though will be whether Craig Fitzgibbon bites the bullet on playing Ison as the first-choice fullback at any point throughout the 2025 campaign.

The coach has, at times, shown a dislike of playing young talent, holding players back who may have otherwise been ready for first-grade.

Risk-taking is a part of coaching, and when - or indeed if - the time comes, picking Ison ahead of Kennedy will be an enormous risk.

But the club's thinking is clear. Ison is the future. He is already signed. The jury is still very much out on the future of Kennedy.

The first twn weeks of the 2025 season are critical for the incumbent fullback if he wants a long future in black, white and blue.

Perform to an improved standard - that fitting of a team who should be fighting for the premiership - and he could well earn that contract upgrade with Ison relegated to second fiddle.

Don't find it though, and the Sharks may well take the risk of playing Ison to set themselves up for a crack at glory in 2026.