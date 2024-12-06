The Cronulla Sharks have confirmed the re-signing of talented fullback Liam Ison.

The 19-year-old (20 next month), was already signed for 2025, but has now signed a two-year extension in the Shire and will be part of the club until at least the end of 2027.

Rated as one of the best youngsters in the sport, Ison moved from the Penrith Panthers to join the Sharks and had a breakout season in the lower grades this year, progressing from the Jersey Flegg, into the NSW Cup, and then onto the NRL.

The youngster made his NRL debut at fullback in place of the suspended Will Kennedy during Round 21 against the North Queensland Cowboys and acquitted himself well at the top level.

He will now aim to push Kennedy for his jersey over the next three seasons, where he will almost certainly add to his single NRL match.

"It's unreal. I'm so excited," Ison said on his new contract.

"There's something special in this group and I can't wait to be part of it going into the next couple of years.

"We had a fairly dominant team in every grade that I played in this year. The depth here at Cronulla is unbelievable and I'm grateful to be part of it.

"Everyone is accepted here. There are not really groups – everyone is together and you can talk to anyone about anything. That's the culture that Fitzy and all the boys have developed before I was here. I'm just extremely grateful I'm staying part of it."

Sharks general manager of football Darren Mooney said it was 'extremely hard work' which Ison brought to his game.

"Liam works extremely hard, is always striving to improve and has an old head on young shoulders," Mooney said.

"He's handled every step up in grade impressively and has a bright future in the NRL. We're pleased he's recommitted to our club and look forward to watching him progress."

Ison, who won the Jersey Flegg Cup in 2022 with the Panthers, played 17 games for the Newtown Jets in 2024 at NSW Cup level, scoring 10 tries and adding 11 try assists.