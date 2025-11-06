Kangaroos coach Kevin Walters has resisted calls to blood fresh faces for the third and final Ashes Test against England, opting instead to stick with the side that delivered victory in the opening two matches.\nThe Australian side will run out at Headingley virtually unchanged, with captain Isaah Yeo returning from concussion to start at lock, Patrick Carrigan shifting back to prop, and Lindsay Smith dropping off the bench.\nThe decision means six touring players will return home without taking the field, including Mitchell Moses, Bradman Best, Ethan Strange, Jacob Preston, Dylan Edwards and Blayke Brailey.\nSpeaking to reporters in England, Walters admitted the decision was far from straightforward but said he wanted to reward the group that had secured the Ashes.\n"It wasn't an easy decision," Walters said.\n"I spoke to some of the senior players and some of the selectors, but in the end, I wanted to make the right call for the Kangaroos and the jersey.\n"After some consultation, the best thing to do was to go back to that seventeen that started the Test series."\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_220281" align="alignnone" width="1024"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 10: Mitchell Moses of the Eels reacts at full-time during the round 14 NRL match between Canterbury Bulldogs and Parramatta Eels at Accor Stadium, on June 10, 2024, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\nThe Kangaroos mentor emphasised the team's focus on completing a 3–0 series whitewash, describing it as an important statement for the group.\n"You never want to give away your jersey, but on the flip side, you'd love to give the boys who haven't played an opportunity because they've been fantastic for us," Yeo said.\n"We want to try and make it 3–0, that's really important for this group."\nNot everyone agreed with Walters' approach.\nBrisbane Broncos legend and Kangaroos great Corey Parker described the decision as a "missed opportunity", questioning why none of the untested players were given a debut with the series already wrapped up.\n"He's changing nothing," Parker told SEN Radio. \n"These guys like Brailey, Best and Strange have been over there in England for nothing.\n"You don't just give away an Australian jersey, but there are some individuals who should be under pressure to retain their spots.\n"You aren't cheapening the jersey by rewarding reserve players, you're upholding standards."\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_22510" align="alignnone" width="1024"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 19: Corey Parker of the Broncos looks on before the round three NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the Brisbane Broncos at Pepper Stadium on March 19, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\nParker also singled out Gehamat Shibasaki and Lindsay Collins for criticism following what he labelled "lukewarm performances" in the second Test.\n"If you can tell me Shibasaki deserves to hold his spot, I'll deadset give it away," Parker said.\n"Kevin Walters has Bradman Best sitting in the wings.\n"Why take a specialist centre on tour if you're not going to use him?"\nWalters' selection decisions come as speculation grows around his long-term future as Kangaroos coach.\nReports suggest the 58-year-old is effectively on a three-game trial for the Ashes series, with a final call on his tenure expected before the 2026 World Cup.\nA convincing 3-0 sweep over England could cement Walters' position and ease pressure from the Australian Rugby League Commission and chairman Peter V'landys heading into next year.\nFor now, Walters is backing the side that delivered, betting on consistency to complete an emphatic clean sweep rather than experimentation in the dead rubber.