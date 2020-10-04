Incoming Broncos coach Kevin Walters wants to keep Jack Bird due to his premiership experience.
Bird is only one of two players at the Broncos with a premiership medal and is expected to be offered a new deal.
The 25-year-old could play in the centres or at fullback depending on who Walters brings in.
James Roberts could be set to leave South Sydney at the end of the season.
The emergence of Corey Allan, Jaxson Paulo and Campbell Graham mean they might not be able to find room in their salary cap for Roberts.
NRL legend Mark Geyer believes Roberts’ injury history will be the decisive factor in whether the Rabbitohs offer him a new deal.
“The guys who are in front at the moment in Corey Allan and Alex Johnston basically you are only as good as your last game and I can’t remember when James’ last game was,” Geyer said.
“He seems to be very injury-prone.”
Think Kevy will do a good job making the players mature. Think he will bring in some discipline, defence, culture and strong mentality.
Needs to get these personnel decisions right tho. Mainly who to get rid of. I’d tell Milford goodbye and look to bring in Ben Hunt at a cheaper price to play Hooker. Hunt did a solid job for QLD at 9 and his experience and kicking game would be a great addition especially in helping young Tom Deardon.
In: Ben Hunt, Angus Crichton, Billy Walters, Josh Curran, Keegan Hipgrave (some depth)
Out: Anthony Milford, Darius Boyd, David Fifita, Corey Oates (plus dead wood)
1. Niu/Issako
2. Lee
3. Staggs
4. Bird
5. Coates
6. Croft/Walters
7. Deardon
8. Haas
9. Hunt
10. Lodge
11. Glenn
12. Crichton
13. Carrigan
14. Turpin
15. Ofahungue
16. Riki
17. Pangai Jr
Tall wingers for cross kicks and finishing, hard running talented centres, two good ball playing halves. Two reliable props and experienced second rowers. Off the bench great impact with size and skill. Would make a formidable side
How’s Bird not part of the clean out?
They’ve paid a motza for Bird , for virtually zero return. I’d say this is a roll of the dice by Walters.
If you’ve got dead wood there to get rid of, surely Bird’s looked a lot like timber.