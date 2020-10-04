Incoming Broncos coach Kevin Walters wants to keep Jack Bird due to his premiership experience.

Bird is only one of two players at the Broncos with a premiership medal and is expected to be offered a new deal.

The 25-year-old could play in the centres or at fullback depending on who Walters brings in.

James Roberts could be set to leave South Sydney at the end of the season.

The emergence of Corey Allan, Jaxson Paulo and Campbell Graham mean they might not be able to find room in their salary cap for Roberts.

NRL legend Mark Geyer believes Roberts’ injury history will be the decisive factor in whether the Rabbitohs offer him a new deal.

“The guys who are in front at the moment in Corey Allan and Alex Johnston basically you are only as good as your last game and I can’t remember when James’ last game was,” Geyer said.

“He seems to be very injury-prone.”