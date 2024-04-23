Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters has confirmed star five-eighth Ezra Mam and centre Selwyn Cobbo will both only miss a single week.

The duo were surprise exclusions from Brisbane's team to face the Wests Tigers when it was named on Tuesday afternoon, which will see the Broncos welcome back veteran halfback Adam Reynolds, New South Wales Blues' State of Origin prop Payne Haas, winger Deine Mariner and young second-rower Brendan Piakura.

Cobbo and Mam's absence however has come about after they both picked up knocks during a heavy win over the Canberra Raiders last weekend.

“Ezra and Selwyn have had scans which showed injuries that will benefit from missing this week's game. We expect both of them to be back next week," Walters said in a club statement confirming the club's team for Round 8.

The absence of Mam means Jock Madden, who would have otherwise lost his place in the team to the returning Reynolds, shuffles across to the number six jersey.

Meanwhile, Piakura's return comes at the expense of Jaiyden Hunt, while Tristan Sailor is also out of the 17, with Corey Oates to join Mariner on the wing. Haas' return means Fletcher Baker moves back to the bench.

Brisbane's clash with the Wests Tigers, to be played at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on Saturday, kicks off at 5:30pm (AEST).