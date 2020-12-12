Newly appointed Broncos coach Kevin Walters is not short of candidates to fill the vacant fullback role left by club great Darius Boyd, with as many as five players gunning for the No.1 jumper, per The Daily Telegraph.

Exciting duo Tesi Niu and Jamayne Isaako are understood to be showing plenty of promise this pre-season, with the latter the current frontrunner to become Brisbane’s next fullback.

Walters revealed Isaako is leading the pack to be his first-string fullback for Round 1 next year, while Niu is offering a strong argument of his own.

“Jamayne is in the right position to make that (No.1) jumper his own,” Walters said.

“He’d be the ideal person we’re looking at to fill that role.

“Tesi has been training at fullback as well though and they’re both really good players.

“Jamayne is probably a little bit more experienced in the fullback role and played more NRL.

“At the moment, they’re working hard to fight it out for that No.1 jumper and it’s up to those two to make the most of the next eight weeks and see where it takes them.”

Englishman Herbie Farnworth will also be in contention to claim the starting fullback spot despite remaining in England until January.

Walters granted the 20-year-old permission to stay with his family over Christmas before returning for the new year.

“Herbie is going to have Christmas in England,” he said.

“He’s been training over there and he’ll join us in the new year.

“Obviously this year with COVID, he wasn’t able to see his family, so we’ve given him the time away to spend with his family.”

The Broncos will host Parramatta in their opening fixture for the 2021 season.