The Brisbane Broncos have had a scare go through their finals preparation, with star fullback Reece Walsh seen limping off at training on Tuesday morning.

Walsh, who was training with his side ahead of Sunday's clash against the Canberra Raiders, was reportedly seen grabbing at his calf before being assessed by medical staff.

News Corp are reporting he missed 20 minutes of the training session before being able to return.

While he did complete training and the Broncos are set to name him for Sunday's trip to the nation's capital, there will be a watch on him for the rest of the week.

Soft tissue injuries are notorious for repeating themselves, so there will still be question marks around the star fullback heading into Sunday afternoon's clash in Canberra.

If there are issues with Walsh, Jesse Arthars could slot in at fullback for Brisbane.

Elsewhere, the Broncos are expected to be without Adam Reynolds, who is completing his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The star halfback suffered the injury originally six weeks ago and was named on the reserves list ahead of the Round 26 clash in Townsville against the North Queensland Cowboys.

He re-tweaked the injury in the lead-up to that game, though, and was expected to return this weekend, but now needs more time.

Brisbane coach Michael Maguire will face a fascinating decision when Reynolds is fit, with Ben Hunt and Billy Walters leading the Red Hill-based outfit on a winning streak ever since.

The duo will remain in the halves this weekend.

Reports are also circulating that Gehamat Shibasaki will be recalled after being stood down last weekend for breaching team standards.