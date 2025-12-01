Former cross code star Lote Tuquiri has urged Zac Lomax to chase rugby union, believing he could be selected for the Wallabies as soon as the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Lomax has had a turbulent last two years.

After being moved to the wing at the St George Illawarra Dragons, he left that club with the pursuit of remaining in the centres at the Parramatta Eels.

Just a single season into a four-year deal where he was selected to play for both New South Wales and Australia though on the back of his work as a winger, he has been granted a release with permission to explore opportunities in other codes.

It was believed he would head to R360, the Saudi Arabian backed rugby union competition promising players millions.

That has now fallen over until at least 2028 though, leaving Lomax in limbo, although it's understood he is still considering his options in rugby union, with it understood he can't play for another NRL clubs apart from Parramatta until at least the end of 2028.

The clause inserted into his release has left Lomax uncertain on his future direction, but Tuqiri, speaking to Code Sports, said Lomax should head to rugby union.

While previously Rugby Australia picked the Wallabies out of the domestic game, they have indicated they will pick as many players as are required from overseas competitions where players chase more money, as required.

“The Wallabies would look at him, for sure. Not too many blokes in the current squad have put up their hands. There are spots available,” Tuqiri told Code Sports.

“Lomax would be successful in rugby union. He is great under the high ball, he's one of the best exponents in rugby league, he is a goal kicker, a big body, he's aggressive and has a kicking game.”

It's understood Lomax could well sign on in either French or Japanese rugby as he completes a code switch for the next phase of his career.

Lomax's agent Clinton Shifcoske recently said there was no shortage of interest in his star client.

“Zac has options. Zac has always been interested in other things so he can pick and choose now,” Schifcoske said.

“There's no shortage of interest. We'll make a final decision shortly.”