Is David Fifita the best young player in the game?
Results for NRL.com’s fan-voted best players under 21 have been revealed, with Gold Coast’s David Fifita leading the polls with 27%.
Fifita’s new Titans teammate Tino Fa’asuamaleaui received the second most votes with 25% and Parramatta’s Dylan Brown came in third with 15%.
The Titans bolstered their squad by signing Fifita and Fa’asuamaleaui this off-season in a major coup for Justin Holbrook’s team.
Rounding out the top five votegetters was Panther Stephen Crichton (13%) and Knight Bradman Best (9%).
Check out the top 10 votgetters in order below!
NRL.com fan-voted best players under 21
David Fifita (27%)
Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (25%)
Dylan Brown (15%)
Stephen Crichton (13%)
Bradman Best (9%)
Xavier Coates (3%)
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (3%)
Tommy Talau (2%)
Matt Burton (2%)
Tesi Niu (0%)
*3013 votes