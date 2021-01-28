Is David Fifita the best young player in the game?

Results for NRL.com’s fan-voted best players under 21 have been revealed, with Gold Coast’s David Fifita leading the polls with 27%.

Fifita’s new Titans teammate Tino Fa’asuamaleaui received the second most votes with 25% and Parramatta’s Dylan Brown came in third with 15%.

The Titans bolstered their squad by signing Fifita and Fa’asuamaleaui this off-season in a major coup for Justin Holbrook’s team.

Rounding out the top five votegetters was Panther Stephen Crichton (13%) and Knight Bradman Best (9%).

Check out the top 10 votgetters in order below!

NRL.com fan-voted best players under 21

David Fifita (27%)

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (25%)

Dylan Brown (15%)

Stephen Crichton (13%)

Bradman Best (9%)

Xavier Coates (3%)

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (3%)

Tommy Talau (2%)

Matt Burton (2%)

Tesi Niu (0%)

*3013 votes