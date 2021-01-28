BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 16: David Fifita of the Broncos takes on the defence during the round 22 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Penrith Panthers at Suncorp Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Is David Fifita the best young player in the game?

Results for NRL.com’s fan-voted best players under 21 have been revealed, with Gold Coast’s David Fifita leading the polls with 27%.

Fifita’s new Titans teammate Tino Fa’asuamaleaui received the second most votes with 25% and Parramatta’s Dylan Brown came in third with 15%.

The Titans bolstered their squad by signing Fifita and Fa’asuamaleaui this off-season in a major coup for Justin Holbrook’s team.

Rounding out the top five votegetters was Panther Stephen Crichton (13%) and Knight Bradman Best (9%).

Check out the top 10 votgetters in order below!

NRL.com fan-voted best players under 21

David Fifita (27%)
Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (25%)
Dylan Brown (15%)
Stephen Crichton (13%)
Bradman Best (9%)
Xavier Coates (3%)
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (3%)
Tommy Talau (2%)
Matt Burton (2%)
Tesi Niu (0%)

*3013 votes