Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys has taken an enormous swipe at rugby union, suggesting Joseph Suaalii will get "terribly bored."

The Roosters and Rugby Union Australia yesterday confirmed the current NRL outside back will switch to the 15-man code in 2025 on a deal that will tie him to the sport until at least the end of the World Cup in 2027.

It has been widely reported in recent times that rugby union will target a number of NRL players to join the code with a British and Irish Lions tour coming to Australia in 2025, before the World Cup is hosted on home soil in 2027.

Behind the FIFA World Cup, the Rugby World Cup is one of the biggest international events on the global sporting calendar, and there is a long history of NRL players jumping to rugby union.

V'Landys, speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald though, said Suaalii will likely find his way back to the NRL after finding the sport terribly boring and easier to earn his money.

“It's hard to blame Joseph for going to rugby and considering it as his future when he is going to be paid twice the money for doing half the work,” V'landys told publication.

“In rugby they play around 33 minutes per match, but in league the ball is in play for 57 minutes, so it would be a lot easier to earn your money.

“Besides, I really think that after Joseph plays rugby for a little while he will get terribly bored and return to rugby league. That's what the majority of the players who switch codes do.”

Suaalii played rugby union as a schoolboy, as a number of other NRL players did, and it's believed many of those names could be on a hitlist for the sport in the coming months as they continue to throw money in a bid to attract talent and interest.

Suaalii's deal will make him one of - domestically at least - Austrlaia's richest sporting stars, with it believed the deal is worth over $1.5 million per year.

The star outside back, who recently took up a player option to remain at the Sydney Roosters until at least the end of 2024, has stated he will remain committed to the club until his final match in the tri-colours, but the timing of his move to rugby union is hardly a surprise.

It follows the Roosters locking up James Tedesco on a contract extension that ties him to Bondi until at least the end of the 2025 campaign, blocking Suaalii's fight to play fullback.

Suaalii was known to be keen to play in the number one jersey after playing superbly there for Samoa during the 2022 Rugby League World Cup in England. That tournament saw Suaalii and Tedesco square off as opposing fullbacks in the final.

The New South Wales, Australian and club captain will play in the number one jersey at Bondi until he exits the club, and it will now be intriguing to see which path Joseph Manu, who is currently blocked in the centres, takes at the end of his current deal at the end of 2024.

NRL clubs, as well as the All Blacks, have all been rumoured to be in pursuit of the mega star.

Suaalii's signing by rugby union and V'Landys' swipe at the sport follows a shock admission from Cronulla prop Toby Rudolf earlier this week that he would consider a move to the 15-man code if they came knocking because it's "easier on the body."

"Honestly, yeah, I think I would," Rudolf told The Bye Round Podcast with James Graham.

"Just because, as you know, this game is very hard on the body. You can play league until you're 32 or 33. Obviously Paul Gallen was 38, but he is a freak of nature.

"Union is much easier on the body, you can play for longer, have a longer career, travel the world as well which is one thing I'm passionate about doing, so yeah, I'd entertain it for sure. It wouldn't be off the cards."

Rudolf, like a number of NRL players, played rugby union growing up, with the likes of Cameron Murray, Angus Crichton, Will Penisini and Nelson Asofa-Solomona believed to be on Rugby Australia's list.

Suaalii, who is still shy of his 20th birthday, was believed to be pursued by the South Sydney Rabbitohs as well before ultimately linking with the Roosters for 2024 on his player option, and rugby union from 2025.