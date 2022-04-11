Three pitch invaders broke through security over the course of the weekend, with one on the Gold Coast on Saturday evening, and two on Sunday afternoon at PointsBet Stadium, and Australian Rugby League chairman Peter V'Landys has had enough.

He and NRL CEO Andrew Abdo will push for higher penalties for pitch invaders in the coming days to government authorities, with a belief the current $5500 penalty isn't enough.

While the first protester on the Gold Coast was slammed in a tackle by security, the two at Cronulla on Sunday were able to get a lot more out of their endeavour.

Of particular concern to players and authorities was the fact the man who ran onto the field to begin the minutes-long interruption to the game was carrying a flare.

Labelling him an "imbecile,", V'Landys told The Sydney Morning Herald it jeopardises players, with the revelation the man was staging a protest for an organisation called Fireproof Australia.

The organisation have also reportedly promised further protest action if their demands - relating to housing of flood and fire impacted victims among others, are not met.

“Having an imbecile running across with a flare not only jeopardises himself but our players. It’s not acceptable. You can protest, but protest without possibly hurting someone,” V’landys told the Herald.

“We have to do something. We just can’t have people with flares running across a rugby league field. It’s dangerous. What else are they going to bring? Are they going to bring Molotov cocktails? What are they going to do?”

V'Landys confirmed it would be discussed with government.

“We’re going to have to discuss it with government, because we want a safe workplace for the players.

“Even with that, they don’t pay it. It’s no deterrent. These protesters brag they don’t pay any of the fines.

“They have no assets, so who’s going to chase them? Fines aren’t the answer. That’s why we have to look at it, because we need to do more.”