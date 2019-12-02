New ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys has declared his plans to have a second NRL team in Brisbane.

V’landys explained that a second Brisbane team would be good for State of Origin and to maintain rugby league’s dominance as the main code.

Hailed as the man who saved horse racing with his commercial skills, V’landys will bring a corporate brain to the NRL.

He named Redcliffe as a potential home base for a new NRL side, despite the Brisbane Bombers’ long pursuit of a license since 2011.

“Queensland is our market – we need a game every week in Brisbane,” V’landys told The Sunday Mail.

“I can see 17 teams in the next broadcast deal working.

“I am not going to pre-empt the ARL Commission’s decision, but having a second team in Brisbane is 100 per cent an option.

“This is only my view, but Brisbane can sustain a second team, no question.

“The NRL is a billion-dollar business and I will be doing everything possible to make Queensland even stronger.”

Perth have been touted as another potential home for a new club, but V’landys believes Brisbane’s population of 2.1 million people can coexist with the Broncos market.

“We want to dominate the market in Queensland,” he said. “Forget wasting millions in rusted-on AFL states.

“We must undertake a full analysis (of growth markets) but Perth does not have a huge league audience. Then there is the concern around flying NRL players five hours when we already hear criticism of player workloads and how taxing the season is on the stars of the game.

“I am unashamedly a massive fan of Queensland because it’s our second strongest rugby league market.

“I have great admiration for Bruce Hatcher (QRL chairman). He has been a warrior for the game of rugby league in Queensland and that must be recognised.

“If you are running rugby league as a commercial operation, which we are, you want to be putting a lot of money and effort into Queensland.”