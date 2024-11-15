Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys has hit back at former Rugby Union Australia boss Hamish McLennan, suggesting the 15-man game is 'attention seeking' and in financial trouble.

McLennan caused a stir earlier this week in an exclusive Code Sports interview by claiming a host of NRL players and their managements had reached out about playing rugby union earlier this year.

“Earlier this year, I got told Cleary and a few other top NRL players were keen to come to rugby via a third party,” McLennan said in the interview

“It wasn't directed at me, but I believe it was all real.

“Perhaps they (Cleary and the other NRL players) were wanting to test the waters with a few people, but by then I had left Rugby Australia.

“I left it alone as I felt it had nothing to do with me.”

Reports when McLennan was still in charge suggested he had a hit list of targets in the NRL which ranged from Payne Haas to Will Penisini and a number of players in between, but in the end, the only player signed by the organisation of note was Joseph Suaalii, who made his Wallabies debut on the nation's European tour over the most recently completed weekend.

That was ahead of the Wallabies hosting the British and Irish Lions, and the Rugby World Cup, over the coming years, with an enormous financial influx expected for the sport as a result of the major events.

But V'Landys, speaking to News Corp had a crack at the sport, labelling the comments 'attention seeking'.

“I am surprised that they're not trying to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and Tom Brady given their attention-seeking publicity,” V'landys said.

“I would be more concerned if I was them with the $80 million worth of debt that they have created which puts the whole game in financial turmoil.”

The chairman also confirmed salary cap exemptions for rugby union players would be back on the table for discussion at upcoming meetings, with rugby's financial problems not likely to disappear, and the future of the sport in Australia having a potentially bleak outcome after the World Cup.

“There will be (talks) because we have to look at some exemptions – when the credit card expires there will be a lot of rugby union players looking for a home,” V'landys said.

Whether the NRL goes ahead with that or not remains to be seen, however, the sport has already poached Mark Nawaqanitawase (Sydney Roosters) and Carter Gordon (Gold Coast Titans) for the 2025 season, while rumours also persist that Rugby Sevens player of the year Nathan Lawson will join the St George Illawarra Dragons.