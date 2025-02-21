Sea Eagles skipper Daly Cherry-Evans has offered advice to teams travelling to Las Vegas for the first-round doubleheader.

“It's going to be an amazing experience, but make sure you win because it's a long way to go to not get the points,” Cherry-Evans told reporters, offering his advice to travelling players, per news.com.au.

Cherry-Evans was among the players who secured a win at last year's games at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which marked the first time regular-season NRL games were played outside Australia and New Zealand.

This week, the Canberra Raiders, Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks, Auckland Warriors, and Penrith Panthers will return to Allegiant Stadium to open the 2025 NRL season, with some teams seeking advice from players who took part in last year's historic event.

“I understand there's been a fair bit of talk between other clubs on how to best manage the situation and how to get the most out of the travel, your preparation and recovery, the facilities and everything else going on behind the scenes,” Cherry-Evans said on players who have reached out.

“I guess the teams that won last year may be getting their brains picked more than the others, but I don't know.”

​​“I'm glad we did it once but I'm glad we're not going back again this year, only because of the travel and the emotional toll it took.”

The players have set off, with Penrith, Canberra, and the Warriors all based in Las Vegas a week before kickoff, while Cronulla will fly in from Los Angeles closer to the game.

Penrith will take on Cronulla 3:30pm AEDT March 2, following the Warriors and Cronulla game earlier that day at 11:00am.