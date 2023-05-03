Martin Taupau is keen to extend his time at the Broncos after a strong debut season for the club, ready to face his former club on Friday night.

Taupau was left unsigned at the end of 2022 after seven seasons at the Sea Eagles, with the veteran now enjoying a rejuvenated career at Red Hill.

Signed on a one-year deal, the 33-year-old has played nine games for the Broncos this season and has revealed he wants to stay at the club.

"Me and my family are enjoying our time here and hopefully we get to prolong that," Taupau said, via News Corp.

"That is the long-term goal for me but ... it is a performance-based industry. You've got to play some great football, and at the end hopefully get rewarded.

"Retirement has never been in any of my thought processes.

"I've invested so much time and money into getting my body ready physically, mentally and spiritually. I've worked with a lot of great people that help me prepare."

Taupau played 156 games for Manly before his departure from the club, now set to face them under Friday night lights in his tenth consecutive game for the Broncos.

The veteran, who has played 24 Tests for New Zealand, said he harboured no ill feelings towards his former side but was grateful to Brisbane for their faith in him.

"I was pretty much unemployed for three months at the back-end of last year, so I am very grateful to the Broncs for the opportunity they presented," he said.

"Every single week I have to repay that by training really hard and performing.

"From the board, CEO, coaching staff right down to the admin ... and an amazing playing group ... the culture here is just phenomenal.

"When I walked through the doors I felt like this is my family. This is what I call home."

Brisbane currently sit atop the ladder heading into Round 10 with a 7-2 record, with Manly chasing in sixth position, but Taupau isn't underestimating his former side.

"They have got some great players and some very scary players as well," Taupau said.

"There are a few things I know about the way they play and defend.

"For us, on the back of our loss against Souths, it is about self-reflection as a team.

"We are going to play the game, not the occasion."