The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed the re-signing of Sam McIntyre.

The new contract will run until the end of 2026 for the versatile forward, with it representing a two-year extension.

The forward shifted to the club midway through the 2023 season from the Gold Coast Titans, having previously played 25 games while based out of Robina from 2021.

McIntyre, who has the versatility to play anywhere in the forward pack, made his debut with the Wests Tigers in 2020, managing 12 games during his rookie season.

After playing just two games through the second half of 2023 in Townsville, a strong pre-season saw the 26-year-old force his way into Todd Payten's side this year where he has played in each of the club's four games to date.

“Sam came to our club looking for an opportunity and has impressed everyone in the building through his professionalism, work ethic and what he's done on the field both at Queensland Cup level and now in the NRL,” Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said in a statement confirming the re-signing.

“Sam is a big body, he's skillful and he can play a number of positions and players with that versatility are tremendously valuable in today's game.

“We're thrilled he's decided to extend his stay in North Queensland.”

McIntyre's form off the bench across the first four games has been strong, playing more than 40 minutes on two occasions and averaging almost 100 metres per contest.