Queensland Maroons and St George Illawarra Dragons star Valentine Holmes is set to feature in the 2025 Pacific Championships, but not in the way many fans would have imagined.

After tearing his rotator cuff earlier in the season, which resulted in season-ending surgery, any chance of Holmes playing in the Pacific Championships was dashed.

Despite that, Holmes will join the Cook Islands squad in a coaching role, joining their staff in hopes of contributing to their success in the international blockbuster.

If Cook Islands qualify for RLWC2026, Holmes has gone on record to pledge his allegiance to the Cook Islands at the tournament.

Head coach Karmichael Hunt said Holmes would have played if not for his season-ending shoulder injury, and will join the team for a camp in the Cook Islands before the World Cup qualifier.

“Obviously with his injury he can't put on the jersey but he is committed and wants to be a part of what we are doing here,” Hunt told nrl.com.

“He is going to join us in our third week, which we are going back to the Cook Islands to come and connect with the guys and he is going to help me coach in Sydney, along with [former Brisbane Broncos forward] Alex Glenn."

He expressed his hopes that Holmes will feature for the squad next year.

“Hopefully next year, if he is injury-free and we win this game against South Africa, he can play for us in the World Cup and help to lead our boys.”

While his expertise is better utilised on the field, his experience and leadership off the field are set to be a major boon for Hunt and his squad.