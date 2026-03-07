The Sea Eagles and Raiders have confirmed their lineups for the match at 4 Pines Park.

 2026-03-07T08:30:00Z 
 
 
4 Pines Park
MAN   
 2026-03-07T08:30:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLManlyRaiders
1Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic
2Jason SaabJason Saab
3Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula
4Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick
5Lehi HopoateLehi Hopoate
6Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
7Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka
9Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin
10Siosiua TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho
11Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu
12Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic
13Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
 INTERCHANGE
14Joey WalshJoey Walsh
15Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington
16Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
17Nathan BrownNathan Brown
18Clayton FaulaloClayton Faulalo
20Corey WaddellCorey Waddell
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes1
Savelio TamaleSavelio Tamale2
Simi SasagiSimi Sasagi3
Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris4
Xavier SavageXavier Savage5
Ethan StrangeEthan Strange6
Ethan SandersEthan Sanders7
Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii8
Tom StarlingTom Starling9
Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine10
Hudson YoungHudson Young11
Noah MartinNoah Martin12
Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh13
 INTERCHANGE
Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey14
Zac HoskingZac Hosking15
Ata MariotaAta Mariota16
Morgan SmithiesMorgan Smithies17
Daine LaurieDaine Laurie18
Jed StuartJed Stuart19

