The Raiders and Sharks have confirmed their lineups for the match at GIO Stadium.
2026-03-29T05:05:00Z
MATCH IN PROGRESS
GIO Stadium
CBR
6
24:45
18
CRO
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
Six forwards on the bench doesn’t give the Sharks much flexibility if there is an injury in the backs. The days of Sifa Talaki playing in the centres are long past.
Comments are closed.