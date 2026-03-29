The Raiders and Sharks have confirmed their lineups for the match at GIO Stadium.

 2026-03-29T05:05:00Z 
MATCH IN PROGRESS
GIO Stadium
CBR   
6
24:45
18
   CRO
    #NRLRaidersSharks
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes
2Savelio TamaleSavelio Tamale
3Simi SasagiSimi Sasagi
4Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris
5Xavier SavageXavier Savage
6Ethan StrangeEthan Strange
7Ethan SandersEthan Sanders
8Morgan SmithiesMorgan Smithies
9Tom StarlingTom Starling
10Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine
11Hudson YoungHudson Young
12Noah MartinNoah Martin
13Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh
 INTERCHANGE
14Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey
15Zac HoskingZac Hosking
16Ata MariotaAta Mariota
17Joe RoddyJoe Roddy
18Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
19Jed StuartJed Stuart
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
William KennedyWilliam Kennedy1
Sione KatoaSione Katoa2
Jesse RamienJesse Ramien3
KL IroKL Iro4
Sam StonestreetSam Stonestreet5
Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall6
Nicho HynesNicho Hynes7
Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake8
Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey9
Toby RudolfToby Rudolf15
Billy BurnsBilly Burns11
Teig WiltonTeig Wilton12
Jesse ColquhounJesse Colquhoun13
 INTERCHANGE
Thomas HazeltonThomas Hazelton10
Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai14
Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi16
Braden UeleBraden Uele17
Hohepa PuruHohepa Puru18
Chris Vea'ilaChris Vea'ila20

1 COMMENT

  1. Six forwards on the bench doesn’t give the Sharks much flexibility if there is an injury in the backs. The days of Sifa Talaki playing in the centres are long past.

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