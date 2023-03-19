NRL Rd 11 - Wests Tigers v Bulldogs
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 20: Brent Naden of the Tigers looks on during the round 11 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Leichhardt Oval on May 20, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

The Bulldogs and Wests Tigers have confirmed their lineups for the match at Belmore Sports Ground.

 2023-03-19T05:05:00Z 
MATCH IN PROGRESS
Belmore Sports Ground
CAN   
26
79:00
22
   WST
    #NRLBulldogsTigers
MATCH CENTRE ▶   
1Hayze PerhamHayze Perham
2Jacob KirazJacob Kiraz
3Jake AverilloJake Averillo
4Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti
5Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr
6Matt BurtonMatt Burton
7Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan
8Max KingMax King
9Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton
11Viliame KikauViliame Kikau
12Jacob PrestonJacob Preston
13R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner
 INTERCHANGE
14Jayden OkunborJayden Okunbor
15Corey WaddellCorey Waddell
17Fa'amanu BrownFa'amanu Brown
23Jayden TannerJayden Tanner
 RESERVES
21Josh ReynoldsJosh Reynolds
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Charlie StainesCharlie Staines1
David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma2
Brent NadenBrent Naden3
Starford To'aStarford To'a4
Junior TupouJunior Tupou5
Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi6
Luke BrooksLuke Brooks7
Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu8
Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau9
David KlemmerDavid Klemmer10
Asu KepaoaAsu Kepaoa11
John BatemanJohn Bateman20
Fonua PoleFonua Pole13
 INTERCHANGE
Shawn BloreShawn Blore12
Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham14
Alex TwalAlex Twal15
Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue16
 RESERVES
Justin MatamuaJustin Matamua18

The 2023 NRL Season is here and the Zero Tackle Season Guide is back! Get everything you need, from team lists, fixtures, statistics and a profile on every single player in the competition in our 2023 NRL Season Guide. Available now!