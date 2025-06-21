The Rugby League Players Association have responded to the Australian Rugby League Commission giving themselves the right to impose charges against players they deem to be missed by the Match Review Committee.

The players union said it was 'unprecedented' and an 'overreach' from the game's commission.

“The ARLC's decision to give itself unfettered power to charge players for on-field matters is an unprecedented overreach of extra judicial power," RLPA boss Clint Newton said in a statement on the ARLC's decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The powers now vested in the ARLC are entirely unnecessary. While the ARLC make decisions that relate to protecting the health and safety of the players, these new powers go far beyond their responsibilities or day to day expertise.

“The existing Match Review Committee (MRC) and its processes give players, clubs and fans confidence that the decisions to charge players are made within a truly independent framework. No judicial system is perfect, and there will always be debate regarding verdicts, but the independent MRC comprises appropriate members with the right combination of expertise and experience.

“We believe the MRC and its independent framework is best placed to review matches and assess whether any conduct by a player may constitute an offence, and if so, at what grading. The ARLC is not a form of independent judicial oversight.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To overrule the MRC with discretionary powers undermines the players trust in the existing system of providing fair, equitable and consistent decisions that impact them financially and professionally.

“Any exercise of the proposed power would have the effect of diluting the appearance of independence and function of the MRC.”

ARLC chairman Peter V'Landys was quoted during the week saying he hoped the powers would never have to be used.

A number of alarming misses from the MRC this year, as well as general inconsistency, has regularly left fans up in arms over the penalties applied to players under the NRL's judiciary code.

Just weeks ago, Parramatta star Dylan Brown was charged for colliding with a referee, with teammate Mitchell Moses saying the MRC were struggling for consistency.

The RLPA however said they would 'seriously consider' their available options and determine a course of action at their next board meeting in June.