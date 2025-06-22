Since the introduction of social media, one of the most consistently simmering perennial debates rages around whether successful clubs operate with a ‘bred not bought' focus.

The truth is that most clubs ride waves of success and failure, and that there is an art to salary cap management, with some clubs eyeing long-term future building and others wanting short-term success to keep the detractors at bay.

When only one team can win the competition, in true equity, a club can only expect a premiership once every seventeen years. The competition does not adhere to that logic.

ADVERTISEMENT

A paradigm exists where fans believe that some clubs meticulously cultivate talent through their junior systems, while others rely heavily on buying established stars from rival teams.

While the ideal of a homegrown hero is deeply ingrained in rugby league folklore, the reality of modern team building is a complex interplay of development, recruitment and significant investment.

Many like to think that ‘bred' refers to players who have been born and raised in the club's geographical location, as opposed to what it represents: players who have progressed through a club's pathways, from local feeder clubs or academies, spending formative years developing within its system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Embed from Getty Images

A ‘bred' approach is seen as a deep cultural connection and a sense of authentic achievement.

Conversely, ‘bought' denotes players recruited from other clubs, particularly marquee players at the peak of their careers.

The criticism inherent in the "bought not bred" label typically targets clubs perceived to rely heavily on external recruitment rather than internal development.

To those not paying attention, the line between these two philosophies is actually frequently blurred, with many successful clubs constantly trying to get the balance right, always with one eye on their position on the current NRL ladder.

Historically, the 'bred not bought' mantra was particularly championed by clubs like the Bulldogs, whose fans proudly displayed banners proclaiming their homegrown success, especially after rival clubs poached their talent.

The Super League war of the mid-1990s further intensified this as high salaries and player poaching became common, fundamentally altering the landscape of talent acquisition and introducing new financial disparities.

Clubs like the Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters, despite consistently ranking among the top teams for over two decades, have often been accused of being bought, not bred.

Embed from Getty Images

Their sustained dominance suggests that long-term success cannot be achieved through high-value recruits alone.

The ladder-leading Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs are one of the teams at the centre of the 'bought not bred' debate, notably because less than two years ago they were languishing at the distant bottom of the competition.

A prolonged period of struggle, absent from finals football since 2016, the Bulldogs embarked on a significant roster overhaul, sending almost every player from their top 30 packing.

Since then, they've invested in acquiring a balance of experienced players and investing in promising young talent, rather than solely chasing the highest-priced marquee stars.

Under Cameron Ciraldo and Phil Gould, the Bulldogs aimed to bring in players who would buy into the culture they were trying to build while managing salary cap space.

While a cellar-dwelling team needs marquee players to attract other players to the club, their top earners, Stephen Crichton, Viliame Kikau and Matt Burton, represent significant investments, and all are reportedly at or under the $800K mark.

A key component of their immediate improvement was the recruitment of ‘Utility Dogs', experienced players like Connor Tracey, Jaeman Salmon, Josh Curran, Kurt Mann, Blake Taaffe and Drew Hutchison, none of whom could nail down at other relatively successful clubs.

These players provided depth, versatility and experience. They were recruited on minimal 1-2 year deals and as such, were playing for their very future in the game.

In the same year that they arrived in 2024, the Bulldogs broke an eight-year finals drought.

Embed from Getty Images

The Bulldogs are increasingly a desirable club to join, and are investing in and developing young talent.

Their 2025 Development Squad includes young talents like Jonathan Su'a, Lipoi Hopoi, and State of Origin Under 19s representative Logan Spinks, who are being nurtured through their pathways system. Promising young NSW rep Mitchell Woods has progressed through the Harold Matthews Cup and SG Ball system.

Similarly, Finau Latu, one of the game's most touted youngsters, was nabbed from St George Illawarra to be developed with experienced mentors like Max King, Viliame Kikau and Kurt Mann guiding him.

The club also signed 19-year-old Lachlan Galvin on a long-term deal after he made little secret of the fact that he didn't feel he could ‘develop' and produce his full potential at the Tigers and was instead lured to the Bulldogs' Halves Academy and Centre for Excellence.

A dual focus on strategic recruitment of experienced, value-for-money players and identifying promising juniors both from within and from the lower grades demonstrates a nuanced approach to team building.

The Bulldogs are also investing in the holistic development of their players, with thirteen NRL squad members undertaking a Diploma of Community Services for off-field growth alongside their football careers.

The mainstream NRL media has for a long time played a significant, influential role in shaping public perception of NRL clubs, particularly with regard to the 'bought not bred' debate.

Constant speculation about player movements and recruitment targets creates a narrative that may not always reflect a club's true intentions or long-term development plans.

Lower-ranked clubs in particular face intense media scrutiny more frequently and are often portrayed as desperate to buy their way out of a hole by supposedly being interested in every available player on the market.

This leads to a paradigm among fans that these clubs have no interest in developing young talent, when that may not even be the case.

The media's focus on high-profile signings and transfer rumours can overshadow a club's genuine investment in junior pathways and grassroots development, while simultaneously making the club less attractive to players looking for their next contract.

Embed from Getty Images

Clubs struggling at the bottom of the NRL ladder often feel compelled to buy marquee players in pursuit of quick results.

While seemingly a direct path to improvement, this can sometimes trap clubs in a spin cycle of mediocrity rather than resulting in sustainable success.

The desire for immediate impact almost always overshadows the long-term vision of building a team through internal development, a strategy that requires patience and a willingness to endure short-term setbacks.

The Newcastle Knights, despite having significant financial commitments to marquee players like Kalyn Ponga ($1.4M) and the future signing of Dylan Brown ($1.4M from 2026), have found themselves near the bottom of the ladder, with questions raised about their overall recruitment strategy and the financial strain these high-value contracts place on the rest of the squad.

Even substantial investments in top-tier talent do not guarantee a rapid ascent from the bottom.

Embed from Getty Images

The Wests Tigers serve as another example of a club that has been mired in mediocrity for an extended period.

While they have recently focused on developing young prospects like Tallin Da Silva, Lachlan Galvin and Jahream Bula, they also went on a recruitment spree in pre-2025, with Jarome Luai ($1.2M) headlining.

The club is intently focused on holding onto young talent, like the Fainu brothers, despite them being largely developed over at Manly.

There is constant tension between the need for immediate competitive improvement and the commitment to long-term development.

The Dragons have long been criticised for being too reliant on older players at the expense of developing younger talent, potentially plugging holes for a few seasons with acceptable results rather than building a sustainable premiership dominance.

Transfer turmoil and constant media speculation distract from the actual competition and the efforts clubs are making internally. Even when a player makes a professional and amicable decision to move clubs, like Jarome Luai's transfer to the Wests Tigers, the media can fuel speculation for months leading up to the official announcement, creating a frustrating and chaotic environment.

As a result, fans read in the media translation of a simplification of complex club strategies into sensationalised narratives, often reinforcing existing stereotypes about certain teams or player groups.

Embed from Getty Images

The lack of discerning consumption by some fans further perpetuates this cycle as they seek bias confirmation rather than in-depth analysis.

The financial investment in a club's top players provides a critical lens through which to examine the ‘bought not bred' debate.

Million-dollar salaries, once a rarity, are now increasingly common in the NRL, with some players earning up to $1.4 million annually.

The allocation of significant salary cap space to top players is a strategic decision that directly impacts a club's ability to build a competitive roster.

The Penrith Panthers' top earners, Nathan Cleary ($1.2M), Dylan Edwards ($850K), and Isaah Yeo ($850K), are all products of their extensive junior system. This shows that a club can achieve elite performance and retain its star players through a deeply ingrained ‘bred' philosophy, proving that significant financial investment can be directed towards homegrown talent rather than solely external acquisitions.

This contrasts sharply with clubs that spend similar amounts on players recruited from elsewhere.

At the Knights, Kalyn Ponga and Dylan Brown will collectively consume a quarter of the team's total salary cap.

This financial commitment to marquee players necessitates careful management of the remaining cap, potentially limiting the ability to retain other developing talent or build squad depth. The club is resigned to playing Jackson Hastings ($850K) in reserve grade, and has already released pivotal forwards Kai Pearce Paul and Leo Thompson.

This is a prime example that the ‘bought not bred' debate is not solely about player origins but also about the financial trade-offs involved, as high-value ‘bought' players can inadvertently force a club to be ‘less bred' by making it harder to retain mid-tier developed talent.

An examination of player origins reveals diverse strategies and geographical influences across the NRL.

‘Bred' clubs like Penrith leverage a massive junior league to produce elite talent from their regional footprint.

Similarly, the Manly Sea Eagles benefit from a strong core of local juniors like the Trbojevic brothers, and the Rabbitohs boast a significant number of top players from Sydney and regional NSW, many of whom came through their junior systems.

But the reality of the modern NRL landscape shows clearly the need for a hybrid approach.

Clubs like the Sydney Roosters, despite their ‘bought' reputation, employ a sophisticated ‘bought to be bred' model, actively recruiting promising young talent from diverse regions and then investing heavily in their development within their own elite academy system.

This strategy allows them to overcome limitations in local talent pools and still produce players who are deeply integrated into the club's culture.

Embed from Getty Images

Similarly, the Melbourne Storm, positioned in a non-traditional rugby league heartland, strategically recruit promising juniors from established rugby league areas and develops them within their elite system.

Regional clubs like the Canberra Raiders and North Queensland Cowboys must also cast a wide net to acquire talent from outside their immediate catchment areas to remain competitive, blurring the lines between bought and bred out of pure necessity.

This debate is far more complex than fans are willing to admit.

The analysis of development pathways, player origins, and salary investments across all 17 teams reveals a spectrum of strategies, each with its own merits and challenges.

The financial aspect of team building plays a crucial role.

High-value contracts for marquee players, often acquired from rival clubs, can significantly impact a club's salary cap flexibility and its ability to retain homegrown talent.

The Bulldogs' strategy shows a deliberate attempt to balance immediate impact with long-term development by acquiring experienced players at a balanced salary, while simultaneously nurturing promising young talent through their revitalised pathways.

This contrasts with clubs that have over-invested in a few marquee players, potentially straining their salary cap and hindering broader squad development.

Sustained success in the NRL values both internal development and strategic external recruitment.

The most formidable teams are those that can effectively identify, nurture and retain talent, regardless of their initial origin, while also making astute decisions in the player market to fill gaps and acquire game-changing individuals.

The ‘bought not bred' narrative will continue to resonate with fans, often amplified and simplified by media speculation, but a deeper understanding reveals that the most dominant teams are those that master the art of both.