The Bunker has been under attack this week following the calamitous end to Sunday’s game between the North Queensland Cowboys and Wests Tigers.

As we all know by now, the game ended in controversial fashion due to uncertainty over a captain’s challenge and a bad call, robbing the Tigers of a much-needed and well-earned victory. This was immediately followed by reports and conjecture that the Tigers may take the issue all the way to court.

But despite the heavy criticism levelled at NRL officiating this week, video referees have found an ally in the most unlikely of all places – from the Tigers themselves.

Half-turned-lock Jackson Hastings joined the Tigers this year from the Super League, in which video technology is used far more sparingly. He’s defended the position of the video ref, saying the role is beneficial in ensuring the right calls are being made the majority of the time.

“I think the technology has been great,” Hastings told AAP.

“We certainly need technology and it’s great for the game. Maybe they could have a (closer) look at when it can and can’t be used.

“I’m just a player, I don’t want to get into any debates. As a kid you’re taught to play to the whistle. Everything else is out of my control.”

Though the possibility of a legal challenge still remains, Hastings said the players themselves were already moving on and preparing for next weekend’s clash in Brisbane despite their disappointment.

“It stings, not having the two points, but all the (challenge) stuff in and around it, it’s nothing to do with us players,” Hastings said.

“We’re human beings. It hurts and it will for a while, but I’ve given up thinking about the rules and everything that went wrong. It was harder to cop because of how hard we worked for James Tamou’s 300th game.

“I’m hurting for him and our fans who have stuck solid by us.”

The Tigers are rooted to last place on the ladder on for-and-against - but after last week's effort they've closed the gap on the Gold Coast Titans, with just 13 points between the two as the race to avoid the wooden spoon enters the home stretch.

The Tigers' Queensland trip continues as they take on the in-form Broncos at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night. Kick-off is at 7.35pm (AEST)