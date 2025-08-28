The Gold Coast Titans are set to lose their second 2025 Under-19s Queensland representative with fullback Ray Puru reportedly set to sign with a new NRL club.

One of the most talented fullbacks in rugby league, Puru has been in sensational form over the last 18 months, which has seen him star in the Under-20s NRLQ competition and represent Queensland in the Under-19s State of Origin match.

He has also consistently delivered great performances in the Mal Meninga Cup for the Burleigh Bears and Tweed Seagulls, in which he scored nine tries in 15 matches over the past two seasons.

However, his time at the Gold Coast Titans is now set to come to a close, in what is a massive blow to newly appointed head coach Josh Hannay.

Following 2025 Under-19s State of Origin man-of-the-match winner Javon Andrews out the door, who has signed with the Wests Tigers, The Courier-Mail reports that Puru is on the verge of signing with the Canterbury Bulldogs.

His departure comes as he was unlikely to find a regular spot in first grade due to the Titans already having AJ Brimson, Jayden Campbell and Keano Kini on their books, all of whom are still young and can easily play in the fullback position.

At the Bulldogs, Puru will contend with the likes of Latrell Fing, cross-code star Jai Callaghan, Keebra Park prospect David Bryenton and Chinedu (CJ) Udeh to become the club's long-term fullback option.